Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Accenture by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.05 and a 200 day moving average of $336.97. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

