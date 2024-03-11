Diversified Trust Co Buys 9,074 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Nutanix by 94.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 353,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171,431 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 353.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 24.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 377,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

