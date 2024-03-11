Diversified Trust Co Acquires 7,126 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 302,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 526,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,481,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.