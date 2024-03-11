Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.55 and last traded at $144.27. Approximately 1,358,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,194,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.17.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

