Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $46.94. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 18,697,113 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 321,487 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

