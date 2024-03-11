Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.15% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $61,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 151,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,768. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.