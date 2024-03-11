Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 5.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $39,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 11,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,786. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

