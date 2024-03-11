Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1,128.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 510,046 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,788,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.43. 3,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,303. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

