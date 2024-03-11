Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Sells A$108,646,654.70 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 9,967,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.90 ($7.08), for a total value of A$108,646,654.70 ($70,549,775.78).

David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, David Dicker sold 58,165 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.10 ($7.86), for a total value of A$703,680.17 ($456,935.18).

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($7.88), for a total value of A$860,102.85 ($558,508.35).

On Friday, December 15th, David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($7.91), for a total value of A$1,001,171.46 ($650,111.34).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

Dicker Data Increases Dividend

About Dicker Data

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.