dForce USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,044.87 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and $29,044.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00019937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00132813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,772,611 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

