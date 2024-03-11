Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
