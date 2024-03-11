Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Dexterra Group Company Profile

TSE DXT traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.79. 16,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.