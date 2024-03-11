Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.38% of SBA Communications worth $513,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

