Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,910,312 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,910,312 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $525,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,846 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,981,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,707,000 after buying an additional 352,829 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,618. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

