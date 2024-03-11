Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,378 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,823,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $438,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 69.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $4,571,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $74,595,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $213,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.68. 645,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average is $239.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

