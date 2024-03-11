Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,537 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Intuit worth $451,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $650.13. The stock had a trading volume of 494,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,972. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

