Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.28% of ONEOK worth $843,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after buying an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. 846,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,361. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

