Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 214,299 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $908,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.13. 588,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $79.09.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.