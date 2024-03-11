Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 747,370 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Tesla worth $1,418,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $179.58. 66,842,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,438,313. The company has a market capitalization of $571.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $228.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

