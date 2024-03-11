Deutsche Bank AG Has $681.31 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,438,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.32% of Newmont worth $681,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 3.8 %

NEM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,635,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469,022. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

