Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,177,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $598,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 665,356 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.70. 2,505,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

