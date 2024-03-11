DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,832.27

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $22,832.27 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

