Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,315,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.