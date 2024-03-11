Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 161,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 452,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 20.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

