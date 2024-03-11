Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $374.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.90.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.