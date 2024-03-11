DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $37.25 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00122539 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018906 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

