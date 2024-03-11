Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $902.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $800.36 and its 200 day moving average is $661.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $939.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

