Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Darktrace

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 361.70. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 237.29 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5,391.43 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($342,683.08). Company insiders own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

