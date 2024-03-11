Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,098. The company has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.37 and its 200 day moving average is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.