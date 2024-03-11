Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

