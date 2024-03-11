Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.00

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $395.01, with a volume of 2518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.44.

Daily Journal Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.98. The stock has a market cap of $549.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 81.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

