Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.00

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $395.01, with a volume of 2518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.44.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.98. The stock has a market cap of $549.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.20%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
