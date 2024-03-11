D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.50. 1,113,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

