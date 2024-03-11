CyberConnect Self Reported Market Cap Tops $228.02 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $228.02 million and approximately $54.56 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.57 or 0.00015952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 11.21342414 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $69,475,726.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

