CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $3.37 on Monday, hitting $260.41. 111,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,509. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -162.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

