cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,214.71

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $7,287.58 or 0.10451345 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $72.88 million and $7,214.71 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
cVault.finance Token Profile
cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.
Buying and Selling cVault.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
