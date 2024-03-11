CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

