CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 58,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.21. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

