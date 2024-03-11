Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.77. The company had a trading volume of 435,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

