Creative Planning Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

