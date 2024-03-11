Creative Planning Sells 38,030 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $59.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

