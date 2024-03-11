Creative Planning Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $257.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

