Creative Planning Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $257.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.