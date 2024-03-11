Creative Planning Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $29,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

