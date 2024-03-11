Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

