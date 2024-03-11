Creative Planning Purchases 3,505 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 80,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 768,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,301,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.11.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

