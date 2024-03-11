Creative Planning Purchases 29,967 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,768,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $257.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

