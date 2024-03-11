Creative Planning Purchases 146,778 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Creative Planning lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

AEP opened at $83.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

