Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Zscaler worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,413. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.1 %

ZS stock opened at $196.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

