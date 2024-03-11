Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,851,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

