Creative Planning Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

AXP stock opened at $223.37 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

