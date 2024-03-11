Creative Planning Has $28.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $59.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.