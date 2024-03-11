Creative Planning Has $28.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance
VXUS opened at $59.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
